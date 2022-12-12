Fairleigh Dickinson Knights take on the Richmond Spiders, seek 4th straight win

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) at Richmond Spiders (4-5) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson is looking…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) at Richmond Spiders (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Richmond.

The Spiders have gone 3-1 at home. Richmond is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights have gone 2-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 7.6 points for Richmond.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.3 points and four assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

