Fairleigh Dickinson faces Richmond on 3-game win streak

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-6) at Richmond Spiders (4-5)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -16.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Knights take on Richmond.

The Spiders are 3-1 on their home court. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Tyler Burton leads the Spiders with 8.2 boards.

The Knights are 2-5 in road games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Heru Bligen averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Richmond.

Demetre Roberts is averaging 17.3 points and four assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.1 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

