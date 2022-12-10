Home » Sports » Essien 3-pointer lifts Old…

Essien 3-pointer lifts Old Dominion over Gardner-Webb 44-43

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 11:02 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Imo Essien sank a 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining to send Old Dominion to a 44-43 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday night.

Mekhi Long finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Monarchs (7-4). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added nine points and six steals. Essien’s game-winner was his only bucket of the game. He made two free throws prior.

Kareem Reid finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-7). Anthony Selden added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

