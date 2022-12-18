English and McNeese host Southern Miss

McNeese Cowboys (3-8) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-1) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss…

McNeese Cowboys (3-8) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-1)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Trae English scored 24 points in McNeese’s 78-70 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Southern Miss is 3-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cowboys have gone 1-5 away from home. McNeese is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 17.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Austin Crowley is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

English is averaging 12.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.