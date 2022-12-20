Elon visits No. 18 Indiana on 6-game road slide

Elon Phoenix (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana…

Elon Phoenix (2-10) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -28; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits No. 18 Indiana looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Hoosiers have gone 6-0 at home. Indiana is second in the Big Ten with 17.3 assists per game led by Xavier Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Phoenix are 0-5 on the road. Elon gives up 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Sean Halloran is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 10.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

