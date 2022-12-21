Ellis leads Louisville against NC State after 24-point showing

Louisville Cardinals (2-10, 0-2 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-3, 0-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (2-10, 0-2 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-3, 0-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the NC State Wolf Pack after El Ellis scored 24 points in Louisville’s 75-67 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Wolf Pack are 7-1 in home games. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 35.8% from deep, led by Jordan Snell shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 0-2 in ACC play. Louisville is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

The Wolf Pack and Cardinals match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for NC State.

Ellis is averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.