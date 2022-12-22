BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
El-Sheikh’s 25 lead Arkansas State over Little Rock 77-75

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 5:52 PM

JONESBORO, Ark (AP) — Omar El-Sheikh scored 25 points as Arkansas State beat Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday.

El-Sheikh added 15 rebounds for the Red Wolves (8-5). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 25 points and added five assists as well as making two free throws with 22.9 seconds left for a 76-75 lead.

The Trojans (4-9) were led by Jordan Jefferson, who posted 30 points and four steals. Little Rock also got 16 points from Deantoni Gordon. Myron Gardner also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

