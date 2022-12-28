Edwards leads Valparaiso against Drake after 20-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-7, 0-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso plays the Drake Bulldogs after Nick Edwards scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 77-67 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Drake is fourth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Beacons are 0-2 in MVC play. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Jerome Palm averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs and Beacons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Penn is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Ben Krikke is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 17.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

