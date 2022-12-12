Edwards leads South Carolina State against UNC Asheville after 21-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-4) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-4) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State faces the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Rahsaan Edwards scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 89-84 overtime loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs play their first home game after going 1-10 to begin the season. South Carolina State has a 0-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are 1-3 in road games. UNC Asheville scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lesown Hallums is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 30.3% over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

Drew Pember is averaging 20.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 13.9 points for UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

