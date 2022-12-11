Edwards and Syracuse host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (1-9) at Syracuse Orange (6-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts…

Monmouth Hawks (1-9) at Syracuse Orange (6-4, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Jesse Edwards scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 83-64 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Orange have gone 4-2 in home games. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Judah Mintz averaging 3.9.

The Hawks have gone 1-7 away from home. Monmouth is 0-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 14.7 points. Edwards is shooting 67.0% and averaging 15.6 points for Syracuse.

Myles Foster is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.6 points for Monmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

