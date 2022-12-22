All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|102
|74
|Worcester
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|104
|77
|Reading
|23
|16
|6
|1
|0
|33
|77
|59
|Maine
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|78
|75
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|73
|81
|Adirondack
|23
|5
|14
|3
|1
|14
|58
|85
|Norfolk
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|60
|119
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|76
|63
|South Carolina
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|87
|67
|Atlanta
|24
|15
|7
|2
|0
|32
|76
|68
|Jacksonville
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|76
|66
|Greenville
|25
|12
|7
|6
|0
|30
|74
|74
|Savannah
|24
|9
|10
|5
|0
|23
|67
|76
|Orlando
|26
|9
|12
|4
|1
|23
|76
|91
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|24
|15
|4
|3
|2
|35
|86
|66
|Indy
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|99
|79
|Fort Wayne
|24
|11
|8
|3
|2
|27
|93
|96
|Kalamazoo
|25
|12
|11
|2
|0
|26
|63
|73
|Toledo
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|68
|69
|Wheeling
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|73
|83
|Iowa
|24
|6
|11
|6
|1
|19
|70
|92
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|25
|21
|3
|1
|0
|43
|109
|51
|Wichita
|26
|15
|9
|2
|0
|32
|79
|72
|Rapid City
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|26
|88
|94
|Kansas City
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|76
|86
|Utah
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|70
|81
|Tulsa
|23
|8
|10
|5
|0
|21
|66
|85
|Allen
|23
|7
|15
|1
|0
|15
|64
|86
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3
Reading 6, Maine 5
Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 1
Florida 5, Orlando 3
Kansas City 2, Iowa 1
Wichita 6, Rapid City 3
Idaho 6, Utah 3
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Greenville 1
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 1
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
South Carolina 3, Savannah 2
Tulsa 3, Allen 2
Wichita 5, Rapid City 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.