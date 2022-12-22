All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1 0 37 102 74 Worcester 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 77 Reading 23 16 6 1 0 33 77 59 Maine 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 75 Trois-Rivieres 24 12 11 1 0 25 73 81 Adirondack 23 5 14 3 1 14 58 85 Norfolk 26 4 21 1 0 9 60 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 15 5 2 1 33 76 63 South Carolina 23 15 5 2 1 33 87 67 Atlanta 24 15 7 2 0 32 76 68 Jacksonville 25 15 9 1 0 31 76 66 Greenville 25 12 7 6 0 30 74 74 Savannah 24 9 10 5 0 23 67 76 Orlando 26 9 12 4 1 23 76 91

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 24 15 4 3 2 35 86 66 Indy 26 17 8 1 0 35 99 79 Fort Wayne 24 11 8 3 2 27 93 96 Kalamazoo 25 12 11 2 0 26 63 73 Toledo 24 11 10 2 1 25 68 69 Wheeling 25 11 13 1 0 23 73 83 Iowa 24 6 11 6 1 19 70 92

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 25 21 3 1 0 43 109 51 Wichita 26 15 9 2 0 32 79 72 Rapid City 27 13 14 0 0 26 88 94 Kansas City 23 10 10 3 0 23 76 86 Utah 24 11 13 0 0 22 70 81 Tulsa 23 8 10 5 0 21 66 85 Allen 23 7 15 1 0 15 64 86

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3

Reading 6, Maine 5

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 1

Florida 5, Orlando 3

Kansas City 2, Iowa 1

Wichita 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

South Carolina 3, Savannah 2

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Rapid City 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

