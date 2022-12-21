All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1 0 37 102 74 Worcester 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 77 Reading 23 16 6 1 0 33 77 59 Maine 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 75 Trois-Rivieres 24 12 11 1 0 25 73 81 Adirondack 23 5 14 3 1 14 58 85 Norfolk 26 4 21 1 0 9 60 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 23 15 5 2 1 33 76 63 South Carolina 22 14 5 2 1 31 84 65 Atlanta 23 14 7 2 0 30 74 67 Jacksonville 24 15 9 0 0 30 74 63 Greenville 24 12 7 5 0 29 73 72 Savannah 23 9 10 4 0 22 65 73 Orlando 25 8 12 4 1 21 73 89

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 24 15 4 3 2 35 86 66 Indy 26 17 8 1 0 35 99 79 Kalamazoo 24 12 10 2 0 26 62 67 Fort Wayne 23 10 8 3 2 25 87 95 Toledo 24 11 10 2 1 25 68 69 Wheeling 25 11 13 1 0 23 73 83 Iowa 24 6 11 6 1 19 70 92

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 25 21 3 1 0 43 109 51 Wichita 25 14 9 2 0 30 74 71 Rapid City 26 13 13 0 0 26 87 89 Kansas City 23 10 10 3 0 23 76 86 Utah 24 11 13 0 0 22 70 81 Tulsa 22 7 10 5 0 19 63 83 Allen 22 7 14 1 0 15 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3

Reading 6, Maine 5

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 1

Florida 5, Orlando 3

Kansas City 2, Iowa 1

Wichita 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

