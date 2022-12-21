All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|102
|74
|Worcester
|27
|18
|8
|1
|0
|37
|104
|77
|Reading
|23
|16
|6
|1
|0
|33
|77
|59
|Maine
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|78
|75
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|73
|81
|Adirondack
|23
|5
|14
|3
|1
|14
|58
|85
|Norfolk
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|60
|119
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|23
|15
|5
|2
|1
|33
|76
|63
|South Carolina
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|84
|65
|Atlanta
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|74
|67
|Jacksonville
|24
|15
|9
|0
|0
|30
|74
|63
|Greenville
|24
|12
|7
|5
|0
|29
|73
|72
|Savannah
|23
|9
|10
|4
|0
|22
|65
|73
|Orlando
|25
|8
|12
|4
|1
|21
|73
|89
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|24
|15
|4
|3
|2
|35
|86
|66
|Indy
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|99
|79
|Kalamazoo
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|62
|67
|Fort Wayne
|23
|10
|8
|3
|2
|25
|87
|95
|Toledo
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|68
|69
|Wheeling
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|73
|83
|Iowa
|24
|6
|11
|6
|1
|19
|70
|92
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|25
|21
|3
|1
|0
|43
|109
|51
|Wichita
|25
|14
|9
|2
|0
|30
|74
|71
|Rapid City
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|26
|87
|89
|Kansas City
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|76
|86
|Utah
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|70
|81
|Tulsa
|22
|7
|10
|5
|0
|19
|63
|83
|Allen
|22
|7
|14
|1
|0
|15
|62
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3
Wednesday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3
Reading 6, Maine 5
Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 1
Florida 5, Orlando 3
Kansas City 2, Iowa 1
Wichita 6, Rapid City 3
Idaho 6, Utah 3
Thursday’s Games
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
