BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 26 18 7 1 0 37 102 74
Worcester 27 18 8 1 0 37 104 77
Reading 23 16 6 1 0 33 77 59
Maine 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 75
Trois-Rivieres 24 12 11 1 0 25 73 81
Adirondack 23 5 14 3 1 14 58 85
Norfolk 26 4 21 1 0 9 60 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 23 15 5 2 1 33 76 63
South Carolina 22 14 5 2 1 31 84 65
Atlanta 23 14 7 2 0 30 74 67
Jacksonville 24 15 9 0 0 30 74 63
Greenville 24 12 7 5 0 29 73 72
Savannah 23 9 10 4 0 22 65 73
Orlando 25 8 12 4 1 21 73 89

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 24 15 4 3 2 35 86 66
Indy 26 17 8 1 0 35 99 79
Kalamazoo 24 12 10 2 0 26 62 67
Fort Wayne 23 10 8 3 2 25 87 95
Toledo 24 11 10 2 1 25 68 69
Wheeling 25 11 13 1 0 23 73 83
Iowa 24 6 11 6 1 19 70 92

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 25 21 3 1 0 43 109 51
Wichita 25 14 9 2 0 30 74 71
Rapid City 26 13 13 0 0 26 87 89
Kansas City 23 10 10 3 0 23 76 86
Utah 24 11 13 0 0 22 70 81
Tulsa 22 7 10 5 0 19 63 83
Allen 22 7 14 1 0 15 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 4, South Carolina 3

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 2

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3

Reading 6, Maine 5

Trois-Rivieres 2, Worcester 1

Florida 5, Orlando 3

Kansas City 2, Iowa 1

Wichita 6, Rapid City 3

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up