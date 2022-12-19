All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 26 18 7 1 0 37 102 74 Worcester 26 18 7 1 0 37 103 75 Reading 22 15 6 1 0 31 71 54 Maine 23 12 10 1 0 25 73 69 Trois-Rivieres 23 11 11 1 0 23 71 80 Adirondack 23 5 14 3 1 14 58 85 Norfolk 26 4 21 1 0 9 60 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 14 5 2 1 31 71 60 South Carolina 21 14 5 1 1 30 81 61 Greenville 24 12 7 5 0 29 73 72 Atlanta 22 13 7 2 0 28 70 64 Jacksonville 23 14 9 0 0 28 69 61 Savannah 22 9 9 4 0 22 63 68 Orlando 24 8 11 4 1 21 70 84

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 26 17 8 1 0 35 99 79 Cincinnati 23 15 4 2 2 34 83 62 Fort Wayne 23 10 8 3 2 25 87 95 Toledo 24 11 10 2 1 25 68 69 Kalamazoo 23 11 10 2 0 24 58 64 Wheeling 25 11 13 1 0 23 73 83 Iowa 23 6 10 6 1 19 69 90

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 24 20 3 1 0 41 103 48 Wichita 24 13 9 2 0 28 68 68 Rapid City 25 13 12 0 0 26 84 83 Utah 23 11 12 0 0 22 67 75 Kansas City 22 9 10 3 0 21 74 85 Tulsa 22 7 10 5 0 19 63 83 Allen 22 7 14 1 0 15 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Savannah 1

Maine 5, Adirondack 2

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 1

Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4

Utah 3, Kansas City 0

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

