All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|25
|18
|6
|1
|0
|37
|101
|70
|Worcester
|25
|17
|7
|1
|0
|35
|99
|74
|Reading
|22
|15
|6
|1
|0
|31
|71
|54
|Maine
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|68
|67
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|71
|80
|Adirondack
|22
|5
|13
|3
|1
|14
|56
|80
|Norfolk
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|60
|119
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|71
|60
|Greenville
|23
|12
|6
|5
|0
|29
|70
|68
|South Carolina
|20
|13
|5
|1
|1
|28
|77
|58
|Jacksonville
|23
|14
|9
|0
|0
|28
|69
|61
|Atlanta
|21
|12
|7
|2
|0
|26
|67
|63
|Savannah
|21
|9
|8
|4
|0
|22
|62
|65
|Orlando
|24
|8
|11
|4
|1
|21
|70
|84
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|25
|17
|7
|1
|0
|35
|95
|74
|Cincinnati
|22
|14
|4
|2
|2
|32
|78
|58
|Toledo
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|68
|69
|Kalamazoo
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|58
|64
|Fort Wayne
|22
|9
|8
|3
|2
|23
|82
|91
|Wheeling
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|69
|78
|Iowa
|23
|6
|10
|6
|1
|19
|69
|90
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|24
|20
|3
|1
|0
|41
|103
|48
|Wichita
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|68
|68
|Rapid City
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|84
|83
|Kansas City
|21
|9
|9
|3
|0
|21
|74
|82
|Utah
|22
|10
|12
|0
|0
|20
|64
|75
|Tulsa
|22
|7
|10
|5
|0
|19
|63
|83
|Allen
|22
|7
|14
|1
|0
|15
|62
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Greenville 5, Atlanta 4
Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 1
Orlando 4, Savannah 3
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 0
Toledo 3, Norfolk 2
Indy 6, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 1
Allen 4, Wichita 2
Jacksonville 4, Tulsa 2
Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 1
Idaho 5, Rapid City 2
Saturday’s Games
Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo 4, Norfolk 1
Cincinnati 4, Indy 3
Maine 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 5, Florida 1
Worcester 8, Newfoundland 3
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 4
Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1
Jacksonville 3, Tulsa 0
Wichita 4, Allen 3
Idaho 5, Rapid City 1
Utah 6, Kansas City 3
Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, ppd
Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 a.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
