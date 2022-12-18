All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 25 18 6 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 25 18 6 1 0 37 101 70 Worcester 25 17 7 1 0 35 99 74 Reading 22 15 6 1 0 31 71 54 Maine 22 11 10 1 0 23 68 67 Trois-Rivieres 23 11 11 1 0 23 71 80 Adirondack 22 5 13 3 1 14 56 80 Norfolk 26 4 21 1 0 9 60 119

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 22 14 5 2 1 31 71 60 Greenville 23 12 6 5 0 29 70 68 South Carolina 20 13 5 1 1 28 77 58 Jacksonville 23 14 9 0 0 28 69 61 Atlanta 21 12 7 2 0 26 67 63 Savannah 21 9 8 4 0 22 62 65 Orlando 24 8 11 4 1 21 70 84

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 25 17 7 1 0 35 95 74 Cincinnati 22 14 4 2 2 32 78 58 Toledo 24 11 10 2 1 25 68 69 Kalamazoo 23 11 10 2 0 24 58 64 Fort Wayne 22 9 8 3 2 23 82 91 Wheeling 24 11 13 0 0 22 69 78 Iowa 23 6 10 6 1 19 69 90

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 24 20 3 1 0 41 103 48 Wichita 24 13 9 2 0 28 68 68 Rapid City 25 13 12 0 0 26 84 83 Kansas City 21 9 9 3 0 21 74 82 Utah 22 10 12 0 0 20 64 75 Tulsa 22 7 10 5 0 19 63 83 Allen 22 7 14 1 0 15 62 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Greenville 5, Atlanta 4

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 1

Orlando 4, Savannah 3

Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 0

Toledo 3, Norfolk 2

Indy 6, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 1

Allen 4, Wichita 2

Jacksonville 4, Tulsa 2

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 1

Idaho 5, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 4, Norfolk 1

Cincinnati 4, Indy 3

Maine 3, Adirondack 2

Orlando 5, Florida 1

Worcester 8, Newfoundland 3

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 4

Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1

Jacksonville 3, Tulsa 0

Wichita 4, Allen 3

Idaho 5, Rapid City 1

Utah 6, Kansas City 3

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, ppd

Kansas City at Utah, 5:10 a.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

