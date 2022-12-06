All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 20 16 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 20 16 3 1 0 33 85 53 Newfoundland 20 14 5 1 0 29 82 53 Reading 17 11 5 1 0 23 56 45 Trois-Rivieres 18 9 8 1 0 19 60 67 Maine 19 9 9 1 0 19 59 60 Adirondack 17 4 9 3 1 12 43 61 Norfolk 20 2 17 1 0 5 44 97

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 17 11 3 2 1 25 54 39 South Carolina 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 49 Atlanta 17 10 6 1 0 21 50 46 Greenville 18 9 6 3 0 21 51 55 Savannah 17 8 6 3 0 19 48 47 Jacksonville 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 55 Orlando 19 6 8 4 1 17 52 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 20 14 5 1 0 29 74 55 Cincinnati 17 11 2 2 2 26 65 42 Wheeling 18 10 8 0 0 20 49 53 Kalamazoo 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 48 Toledo 17 7 9 0 1 15 46 50 Fort Wayne 17 5 7 3 2 15 58 76 Iowa 17 4 9 3 1 12 53 73

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 18 14 3 1 0 29 75 39 Wichita 19 11 6 2 0 24 54 54 Rapid City 19 11 8 0 0 22 73 61 Utah 18 9 9 0 0 18 54 59 Kansas City 18 8 8 2 0 18 65 70 Tulsa 18 6 7 5 0 17 55 70 Allen 17 5 11 1 0 11 48 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

