EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|20
|16
|3
|1
|0
|33
|85
|53
|Newfoundland
|20
|14
|5
|1
|0
|29
|82
|53
|Reading
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|56
|45
|Trois-Rivieres
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|60
|67
|Maine
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|59
|60
|Adirondack
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|43
|61
|Norfolk
|20
|2
|17
|1
|0
|5
|44
|97
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|11
|3
|2
|1
|25
|54
|39
|South Carolina
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|65
|49
|Atlanta
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|50
|46
|Greenville
|18
|9
|6
|3
|0
|21
|51
|55
|Savannah
|17
|8
|6
|3
|0
|19
|48
|47
|Jacksonville
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|49
|55
|Orlando
|19
|6
|8
|4
|1
|17
|52
|65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|20
|14
|5
|1
|0
|29
|74
|55
|Cincinnati
|17
|11
|2
|2
|2
|26
|65
|42
|Wheeling
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|49
|53
|Kalamazoo
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|43
|48
|Toledo
|17
|7
|9
|0
|1
|15
|46
|50
|Fort Wayne
|17
|5
|7
|3
|2
|15
|58
|76
|Iowa
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|53
|73
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|18
|14
|3
|1
|0
|29
|75
|39
|Wichita
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|54
|54
|Rapid City
|19
|11
|8
|0
|0
|22
|73
|61
|Utah
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|54
|59
|Kansas City
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|65
|70
|Tulsa
|18
|6
|7
|5
|0
|17
|55
|70
|Allen
|17
|5
|11
|1
|0
|11
|48
|68
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.
Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
