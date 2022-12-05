All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 20 16 3 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 20 16 3 1 0 33 85 53 Newfoundland 20 14 5 1 0 29 82 53 Reading 17 11 5 1 0 23 56 45 Trois-Rivieres 18 9 8 1 0 19 60 67 Maine 19 9 9 1 0 19 59 60 Adirondack 17 4 9 3 1 12 43 61 Norfolk 20 2 17 1 0 5 44 97

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 17 11 3 2 1 25 54 39 South Carolina 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 49 Atlanta 17 10 6 1 0 21 50 46 Greenville 18 9 6 3 0 21 51 55 Savannah 17 8 6 3 0 19 48 47 Jacksonville 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 55 Orlando 19 6 8 4 1 17 52 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 20 14 5 1 0 29 74 55 Cincinnati 17 11 2 2 2 26 65 42 Wheeling 18 10 8 0 0 20 49 53 Kalamazoo 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 48 Toledo 17 7 9 0 1 15 46 50 Fort Wayne 17 5 7 3 2 15 58 76 Iowa 17 4 9 3 1 12 53 73

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 18 14 3 1 0 29 75 39 Wichita 19 11 6 2 0 24 54 54 Rapid City 19 11 8 0 0 22 73 61 Utah 18 9 9 0 0 18 54 59 Kansas City 18 8 8 2 0 18 65 70 Tulsa 18 6 7 5 0 17 55 70 Allen 17 5 11 1 0 11 48 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 1

Rapid City 3, Allen 2

Wheeling 4, Toledo 3

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

Indy 4, Tulsa 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Iowa at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Reading, 7 p.m.

Utah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

