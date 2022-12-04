All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 19 16 2 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Worcester 19 16 2 1 0 33 83 50 Newfoundland 19 13 5 1 0 27 79 51 Reading 17 11 5 1 0 23 56 45 Trois-Rivieres 18 9 8 1 0 19 60 67 Maine 18 8 9 1 0 17 55 59 Adirondack 16 4 8 3 1 12 42 57 Norfolk 20 2 17 1 0 5 44 97

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 17 11 3 2 1 25 54 39 South Carolina 17 11 4 1 1 24 65 49 Atlanta 17 10 6 1 0 21 50 46 Greenville 18 9 6 3 0 21 51 55 Savannah 17 8 6 3 0 19 48 47 Jacksonville 18 9 9 0 0 18 49 55 Orlando 19 6 8 4 1 17 52 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 19 13 5 1 0 27 70 54 Cincinnati 16 10 2 2 2 24 60 38 Wheeling 17 9 8 0 0 18 45 50 Kalamazoo 17 8 8 1 0 17 43 48 Toledo 16 7 8 0 1 15 43 46 Fort Wayne 16 5 7 2 2 14 54 71 Iowa 17 4 9 3 1 12 53 73

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 18 14 3 1 0 29 75 39 Wichita 18 10 6 2 0 22 51 54 Rapid City 18 10 8 0 0 20 70 59 Kansas City 17 8 7 2 0 18 65 67 Utah 18 9 9 0 0 18 54 59 Tulsa 17 6 6 5 0 17 54 66 Allen 16 5 10 1 0 11 46 65

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 6, Norfolk 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Iowa 2

Greenville 2, Atlanta 1

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Orlando 4, Savannah 0

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5

Indy 5, Tulsa 4

Rapid City 6, Allen 5

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Idaho 5, Utah 4

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Iowa 4

Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4

South Carolina 3, Savannah 0

Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

Maine 4, Adirondack 3

Reading 4, Norfolk 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2

Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1

Rapid City 8, Allen 2

Wichita 2, Kansas City 1

Utah 4, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Indy at Tulsa, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

