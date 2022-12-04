All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|19
|16
|2
|1
|0
|33
|83
|50
|Newfoundland
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|79
|51
|Reading
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|56
|45
|Trois-Rivieres
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|60
|67
|Maine
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|55
|59
|Adirondack
|16
|4
|8
|3
|1
|12
|42
|57
|Norfolk
|20
|2
|17
|1
|0
|5
|44
|97
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|17
|11
|3
|2
|1
|25
|54
|39
|South Carolina
|17
|11
|4
|1
|1
|24
|65
|49
|Atlanta
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|50
|46
|Greenville
|18
|9
|6
|3
|0
|21
|51
|55
|Savannah
|17
|8
|6
|3
|0
|19
|48
|47
|Jacksonville
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|49
|55
|Orlando
|19
|6
|8
|4
|1
|17
|52
|65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|70
|54
|Cincinnati
|16
|10
|2
|2
|2
|24
|60
|38
|Wheeling
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|45
|50
|Kalamazoo
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|43
|48
|Toledo
|16
|7
|8
|0
|1
|15
|43
|46
|Fort Wayne
|16
|5
|7
|2
|2
|14
|54
|71
|Iowa
|17
|4
|9
|3
|1
|12
|53
|73
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|18
|14
|3
|1
|0
|29
|75
|39
|Wichita
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|51
|54
|Rapid City
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|70
|59
|Kansas City
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|65
|67
|Utah
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|54
|59
|Tulsa
|17
|6
|6
|5
|0
|17
|54
|66
|Allen
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|46
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Worcester 4, Newfoundland 2
Maine 4, Adirondack 1
Reading 6, Norfolk 3
Trois-Rivieres 4, Iowa 2
Greenville 2, Atlanta 1
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Orlando 4, Savannah 0
Toledo 4, Cincinnati 1
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5
Indy 5, Tulsa 4
Rapid City 6, Allen 5
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Idaho 5, Utah 4
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 5, Iowa 4
Worcester 6, Newfoundland 4
South Carolina 3, Savannah 0
Florida 4, Kalamazoo 1
Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2
Maine 4, Adirondack 3
Reading 4, Norfolk 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 2
Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1
Rapid City 8, Allen 2
Wichita 2, Kansas City 1
Utah 4, Idaho 2
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Indy at Tulsa, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
