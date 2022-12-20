SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Eastern Washington takes down Northwest Indian, 130-54

The Associated Press

December 20, 2022, 9:22 PM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Imhotep George’s 28 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Northwest Indian 130-54 on Tuesday night.

George added nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-7). Dane Erikstrup added 21 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had 11 rebounds. Steele Venters recorded 19 points and shot 7 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Cedrick Coward posted the second triple-double in school history, posting 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Northwest Indian College Eagles were led by Mycole Rodriguez, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Malachi Rogers added 15 points for Northwest Indian. In addition, Alec Mora had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

