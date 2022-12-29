Eastern Michigan visits South Carolina following Johnson’s 25-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-9) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-9) at South Carolina Gamecocks (6-6)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 25 points in South Carolina’s 65-58 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-0 at home. South Carolina allows 69.5 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-4 in road games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 16.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 74.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

