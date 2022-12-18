Eastern Michigan hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis’ 36-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-9) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-9)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Michigan -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Antoine Davis scored 36 points in Detroit Mercy’s 82-80 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Eagles are 1-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan gives up 81.7 points and has been outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Titans have gone 2-5 away from home. Detroit Mercy gives up 76.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emoni Bates is scoring 19.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Davis averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 24.3 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Jayden Stone is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 74.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.