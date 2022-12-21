Eastern Kentucky plays UNC Greensboro, looks for 4th straight home win

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-6) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-6)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Colonels play UNC Greensboro.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is seventh in the ASUN with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Moreno averaging 4.4.

The Spartans are 1-3 on the road. UNC Greensboro is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moreno is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Devontae Blanton is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Keyshaun Langley averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

