Eastern Kentucky faces Northern Kentucky following Moreno’s 35-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-5, 2-0 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Michael Moreno scored 35 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 140-79 win over the Boyce Bulldogs.

The Norse have gone 5-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky allows 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 1-3 away from home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN scoring 85.7 points per game while shooting 44.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Trevon Faulkner is shooting 43.9% and averaging 9.6 points for Northern Kentucky.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Colonels. Moreno is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

