East Carolina hosts House and High Point

High Point Panthers (8-3) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East…

High Point Panthers (8-3) at East Carolina Pirates (8-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the East Carolina Pirates after Jaden House scored 25 points in High Point’s 85-82 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates have gone 5-1 at home. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 8.0.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. High Point ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

House is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Abdoulaye is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.