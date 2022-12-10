East Carolina hosts Coppin State following Sessoms’ 24-point game

Coppin State Eagles (4-7) at East Carolina Pirates (6-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State…

Coppin State Eagles (4-7) at East Carolina Pirates (6-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces the East Carolina Pirates after Sam Sessoms scored 24 points in Coppin State’s 94-72 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Pirates have gone 4-1 at home. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Brandon Johnson leads the Pirates with 8.8 boards.

The Eagles are 2-7 on the road. Coppin State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Felton is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.2 points for East Carolina.

Sessoms is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

