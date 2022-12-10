Home » Sports » Durant, Irving among several…

Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers’ game

The Associated Press

December 10, 2022, 2:52 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night’s game at Indiana.

The team says Durant’s absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle.

All five starters from Friday night’s 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out.

The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also will miss the game for injury management. Forward Royce O’Neal is sitting out for personal reasons.

Center Nic Claxton (right hamstring), guard Seth Curry (left ankle) and forwards T.J. Warren (left foot) also were ruled out. Warren played previously with the Pacers.

Indiana has won two of the first three games in the season series.

