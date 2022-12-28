Duquesne visits Dayton after Grant’s 21-point outing

Duquesne Dukes (10-3) at Dayton Flyers (8-5) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -8.5; over/under is…

Duquesne Dukes (10-3) at Dayton Flyers (8-5)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits the Dayton Flyers after Dae Dae Grant scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 74-57 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Flyers have gone 7-0 in home games. Dayton is the leader in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 58.9 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 0-1 away from home. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 76.5 points per game while shooting 44.5%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers.

Grant is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

