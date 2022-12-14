Duquesne hosts Johnson and DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (6-4, 0-1 Big East) at Duquesne Dukes (7-3) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne…

DePaul Blue Demons (6-4, 0-1 Big East) at Duquesne Dukes (7-3)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the Duquesne Dukes after Javan Johnson scored 23 points in DePaul’s 91-70 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Dukes have gone 6-2 in home games. Duquesne is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-1 away from home. DePaul scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Johnson is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 18.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.4 points, six assists and 2.5 steals for DePaul.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

