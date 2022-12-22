Drexel visits Fairfield after House’s 25-point game

Drexel Dragons (6-6) at Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the…

Drexel Dragons (6-6) at Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the Fairfield Stags after Luke House scored 25 points in Drexel’s 85-52 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Stags are 3-1 on their home court. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Supreme Cook leads the Stags with 8.4 boards.

The Dragons have gone 1-2 away from home. Drexel is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging eight points for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Amari Williams is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

