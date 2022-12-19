Drake takes on No. 17 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 MVC) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 MVC)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Drake Bulldogs square off in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Drake Bulldogs have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Drake ranks eighth in the MVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 3.8.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 11-0 in non-conference play. Mississippi State is fourth in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tolu Smith averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Drake Bulldogs, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Dashawn Davis is averaging 9.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Drake Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Mississippi State Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.