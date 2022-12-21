Dixon scores 18, Villanova defeats St. John’s 78-63

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63 on Wednesday night.

Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-5). Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points.

The Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) were led by Joel Soriano, who recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. St. John’s also got 15 points from AJ Storr, and David Jones put up nine points and eight rebounds.

Dixon scored nine points in the first half to lead Villanova to a 35-31 lead at halftime. Slater score nine points in the second half as the Wildcats extended their lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

