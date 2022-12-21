BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Dixon scores 18, Villanova…

Dixon scores 18, Villanova defeats St. John’s 78-63

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 9:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63 on Wednesday night.

Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-5). Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points.

The Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) were led by Joel Soriano, who recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. St. John’s also got 15 points from AJ Storr, and David Jones put up nine points and eight rebounds.

Dixon scored nine points in the first half to lead Villanova to a 35-31 lead at halftime. Slater score nine points in the second half as the Wildcats extended their lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up