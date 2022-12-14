Denver wins 85-74 against Colorado Christian

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner’s 23 points helped Denver defeat Colorado Christian 85-74 on Wednesday night. Bruner added six assists…

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner’s 23 points helped Denver defeat Colorado Christian 85-74 on Wednesday night.

Bruner added six assists for the Pioneers (9-3). Justin Mullins added 23 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and they also had four steals. Marko Lukic was 8-of-11 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cougars, members of the NCAA’s Division II, were led by Jason Gallant, who recorded 20 points. Christian Bento added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Colorado Christian. Noah Kon also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

