Dennis leads Toledo against Vermont after 21-point showing

Toledo Rockets (7-4) at Vermont Catamounts (6-7)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Vermont Catamounts after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 100-85 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in home games. Vermont has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets are 1-2 in road games. Toledo has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Duncan is averaging 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

