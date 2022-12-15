Delaware visits Princeton after Nelson’s 30-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-4) at Princeton Tigers (8-3) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (6-4) at Princeton Tigers (8-3)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Princeton Tigers after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware’s 75-64 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Princeton is the Ivy League leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Tosan Evbuomwan averaging 6.7.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 0-3 on the road. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 10.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Nelson is averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.5 points for Delaware.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

