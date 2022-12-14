Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The RedHawks have gone 0-1 away from home. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is scoring 16.7 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% for Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

