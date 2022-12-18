Degenhart lead Boise State over Oakland 77-57

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart had 17 points in Boise State’s 77-57 victory against Oakland on Sunday night. Degenhart…

Degenhart was 5 of 9 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Broncos (10-2). Chibuzo Agbo scored 16 points, Max Rice had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Boise State has won nine straight.

Trey Townsend led the Golden Grizzlies (2-10) with 30 points and eight rebounds. Oakland has lost seven in a row.

Boise State entered halftime up 31-24.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

