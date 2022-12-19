Deen’s 26 points lead Bradley past Stonehill 79-50

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 26 points as Bradley beat Stonehill 79-50 on Monday night. Deen was 8…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 26 points as Bradley beat Stonehill 79-50 on Monday night.

Deen was 8 of 12 shooting, including 7 for 11 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Braves (8-4). Rienk Mast added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had 10 rebounds. Connor Hickman recorded 12 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

The Skyhawks (4-9) were led by Andrew Sims, who posted 13 points. Thatcher Stone added nine points for Stonehill. Max Zegarowski also had seven points and two steals.

Bradley entered halftime up 40-22. Hickman paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Deen scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as Bradley went on to secure a victory, outscoring Stonehill by 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

