Dayton hosts Pember and UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-3) at Dayton Flyers (5-5)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -10.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the Dayton Flyers after Drew Pember scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 122-70 victory against the Warren Wilson Owls.

The Flyers have gone 5-0 in home games. Dayton is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. UNC Asheville ranks ninth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 41.0% as a team from downtown this season. Tajion Jones leads them shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.6 points for the Flyers. Mustapha Amzil is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Dayton.

Jones is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.9 points. Pember is averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

