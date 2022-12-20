Dayton hosts Alcorn State following Holmes’ 24-point game

Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Dayton Flyers (7-5) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -16; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves (3-8) at Dayton Flyers (7-5)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -16; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Daron Holmes scored 24 points in Dayton’s 66-49 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Flyers are 6-0 on their home court. Dayton scores 65.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Braves are 2-7 in road games. Alcorn State is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is scoring 17.3 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 55.3% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Dekedran Thorn averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

