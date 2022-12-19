Dartmouth takes on UMass on 4-game losing streak

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at UMass Minutemen (8-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth enters the matchup…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at UMass Minutemen (8-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth enters the matchup against UMass as losers of four in a row.

The Minutemen have gone 2-2 at home. UMass is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-5 on the road. Dartmouth averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Dusan Neskovic is averaging 11.3 points for the Big Green. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

