Daniels leads New Hampshire against St. John’s (NY) after 34-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (3-5) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (9-1, 1-0 Big East) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 34 points in New Hampshire’s 74-71 overtime win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Red Storm are 7-0 in home games. St. John’s (NY) leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 39.4 boards. Joel Soriano leads the Red Storm with 12.5 rebounds.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 away from home. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 14.6 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Red Storm. David Jones is averaging 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% for St. John’s (NY).

Daniels is averaging 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Kyree Brown is averaging 12.4 points for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

