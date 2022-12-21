Daniels leads New Hampshire against Brown after 30-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (6-5) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -8;…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (6-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -8; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Brown Bears after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 30 points in New Hampshire’s 78-60 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Bears are 2-2 on their home court. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 13.9 assists per game led by Paxson Wojcik averaging 2.9.

The Wildcats are 1-4 on the road. New Hampshire is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wojcik is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games for Brown.

Matt Herasme averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Daniels is averaging 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

