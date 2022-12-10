CSU Northridge hosts Northern Colorado following Allen-Eikens’ 20-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge…

Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces the Northern Colorado Bears after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-56 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Matadors are 2-0 on their home court. CSU Northridge averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Bears have gone 1-3 away from home. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky with 12.0 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Matadors. Allen-Eikens is averaging 12.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5% for CSU Northridge.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.2 points for Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

