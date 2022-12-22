CSU Northridge hosts Jawara and San Diego

San Diego Toreros (7-6) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8) Northridge, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge…

San Diego Toreros (7-6) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -3.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the CSU Northridge Matadors after Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 29 points in San Diego’s 92-84 overtime win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors have gone 2-2 at home. CSU Northridge is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Toreros are 1-1 on the road. San Diego has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.0 points for CSU Northridge.

Eric Williams Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game with 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 14.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for San Diego.

