CSU Fullerton hosts McRae and Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (6-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-6)

Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the CSU Fullerton Titans after Callum McRae scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 59-53 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Titans have gone 4-0 at home. CSU Fullerton averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 3-2 away from home. Sacramento State is third in the Big Sky shooting 36.7% from downtown. Zach Chappell leads the Hornets shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 15.5 points. Jalen Harris is shooting 31.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Gianni Hunt is averaging 6.1 points for the Hornets. Chappell is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

