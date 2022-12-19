CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners face the Fresno State Bulldogs on 3-game slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6) Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield enters…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield enters the matchup against Fresno State as losers of three straight games.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-1 at home. CSU Bakersfield has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-2 away from home. Fresno State is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Higgins is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 7.8 points for CSU Bakersfield.

Isaih Moore is averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jordan Campbell is averaging 9.2 points for Fresno State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

