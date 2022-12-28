CSU Bakersfield plays UC Riverside for conference showdown

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-5) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7) at UC Riverside Highlanders (7-5)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes UC Riverside and CSU Bakersfield face off on Thursday.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 in home games. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lachlan Olbrich averaging 2.1.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-4 away from home. CSU Bakersfield is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Kaleb Higgins is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

