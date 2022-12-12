Crowley and Southern Miss host Lamar

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-1) at Lamar Cardinals (4-6) Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-1) at Lamar Cardinals (4-6)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss faces the Lamar Cardinals after Austin Crowley scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 95-59 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Lamar is second in the Southland with 15.9 assists per game led by Chris Pryor averaging 4.1.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 away from home. Southern Miss is 9-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Pryor is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% for Lamar.

Crowley is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 16.2 points for Southern Miss.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

