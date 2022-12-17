Croatia 2, Morocco 1

Morocco 1 0 — 1 Croatia 2 0 — 2 First Half_1, Croatia, Gvardiol, (Perisic), 7th minute; 2, Morocco, Dari,…

Morocco 1 0 — 1 Croatia 2 0 — 2

First Half_1, Croatia, Gvardiol, (Perisic), 7th minute; 2, Morocco, Dari, 9th; 3, Croatia, Orsic, (Livaja), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Croatia, Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.

Yellow Cards_Ounahi, Morocco, 69th; Amallah, Morocco, 84th.

Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Julio Bascunan Gonzalez. 4th Official_Raphael Claus.

A_44,137.

