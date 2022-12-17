Home » Sports » Croatia 2, Morocco 1

Croatia 2, Morocco 1

The Associated Press

December 17, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Morocco 1 0 1
Croatia 2 0 2

First Half_1, Croatia, Gvardiol, (Perisic), 7th minute; 2, Morocco, Dari, 9th; 3, Croatia, Orsic, (Livaja), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Morocco, Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Croatia, Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic.

Yellow Cards_Ounahi, Morocco, 69th; Amallah, Morocco, 84th.

Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Julio Bascunan Gonzalez. 4th Official_Raphael Claus.

A_44,137.

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up