Croatia 1, Japan 1

Croatia 0 1 0 — 1 Japan 1 0 0 — 1 First Half_1, Japan, Maeda, (Yoshida), 43rd minute. Second…

Croatia 0 1 0 — 1 Japan 1 0 0 — 1

First Half_1, Japan, Maeda, (Yoshida), 43rd minute.

Second Half_2, Croatia, Perisic, (Lovren), 55th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Japan, Takumi Minamino, NG; Kaoru Mitoma, NG; Takuma Asano, G; Maya Yoshida, NG. Croatia, Nikola Vlasic, G; Marcelo Brozovic, G; Marko Livaja, NG; Mario Pasalic, G.

Goalies_Croatia, Dominik Livakovic, Ivo Grbic, Ivica Ivusic; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Eiji Kawashima, Daniel Schmidt.

Yellow Cards_Kovacic, Croatia, 90th; Barisic, Croatia, 116th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Mustapha Ghorbal.

A_42,523.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.