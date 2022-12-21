Creighton takes on Butler, looks to stop 6-game slide

Butler Bulldogs (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-6, 0-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton aims to end its six-game slide when the Bluejays play Butler.

The Bluejays have gone 4-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East scoring 76.3 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in conference play. Butler is eighth in the Big East scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Bluejays. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Creighton.

Chuck Harris is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

